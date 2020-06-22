Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada governor tasks OSHA with enforcing mandatory mask order
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Nevada governor tasks OSHA with enforcing mandatory mask order

Nevada governor tasks OSHA with enforcing mandatory mask order

Gov.

Sisolak has tapped the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to help enforce Nevada’s mask mandate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dermatologist recommends mask hygiene for pesky breakouts [Video]

Dermatologist recommends mask hygiene for pesky breakouts

The Governor's statewide mask mandate is in place and many are having to wear masks in order to tackle daily tasks.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Councilman chants 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask protest [Video]

Councilman chants 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask protest

An Arizona politician opposed to mandatory mask wearing mocked the dying words of George Floyd to make his point. He spoke at a rally against the mask order in Maricopa county, Arizona.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:47Published
'Anyone Making It A Political Issue Is An Absolute Moron': Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Newsom Mask Order [Video]

'Anyone Making It A Political Issue Is An Absolute Moron': Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Newsom Mask Order

Arnold Schwarzenegger had his opinions Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide mask mandate. The former governor of California took to Twitter saying the mandate was "100% the right..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published