Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates state's COVID-19 response
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates state's COVID-19 response

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updates state's COVID-19 response

Gov.

Steve Sisolak held a press conference on Wednesday that provided an update on Nevada’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Sisolak to update Nevadans on COVID-19 response, reopening [Video]

Gov. Sisolak to update Nevadans on COVID-19 response, reopening

Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to address the spike in COVID-19 cases in the past week as well as the rise in hospital-related stays associated with the virus. This comes as other western states are..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Gov. Sisolak discusses layoffs in message to state employees [Video]

Gov. Sisolak discusses layoffs in message to state employees

Gov. Steve Sisolak notified state employees on Thursday of proposed plans to address the projected Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall, including expected layoff somewhere in the range of "450 to less..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Addressing Nevada's $812M budget shortfall [Video]

Addressing Nevada's $812M budget shortfall

Governor Sisolak has proposed deep budget cuts to nearly every state department. That's to make up for the nearly 1 billion dollar shortfall from the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas