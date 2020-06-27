Plaintiff listed in ACLU Indiana lawsuit against Fort Wayne arrested 1 day after filing

Police have arrested one of three people who are listed as a plaintiff in a lawsuit that was filed Thursday against the city and the county sheriff.

For joining us.

Tonight..a fort wayne man who is part of a lawsuit against the city is in jail.

Taylor crane is one of three plaintiffs named in a class action lawsuit filed by the american civil liberties union..

He was arrested earlier today for his involvement in protests in fort wayne in late may.

Fox 55's chris mullooly joins us live in downtown fort wayne.

Chris..

Why does he say the timing of this is suspicious??

Hunter... the lawsuit was filed this morning at nine... and crane was arrested at 12.

We were supposed to have an interview with him at one... until this happened.while i stopped by the store he worked to talk with a coworker..

He called the store.and talks about whats next... > > two weeks into his job... caleb romeros normal day took a turn ... when fort wayne police... appeared outside his job.> look up and see 5 or 6 officers walk towards the door >the fort wayne officers were there to arrest his co- worker... taylor crane.> they say taylor raymond crane you're under an arrest for a warrant and handcuff him > crane was arrested for his involvement in protests back on the 29th and 30th of may outside the allen county courthouse calling for racial justice.> he's one of a group of protesters who've been arrested for misdemeanor charges.

> i was able to speak with him by chance..

When i was talking to romerot..

Crane called into their job.> he says the timing of the warrant and his arrest makes it suspicious.

...coming days before a planned protest outside the home of the allen county prosecutor if you look on mycase the warrant was filed yesterday afternoon and that was theafternoon of the morning where i started the protest infront of karen richards house >crane is also a part of a class action lawsuit.

> filed friday morning..

It alleges police and the allen county sheriffs office violated the first and fourth amendment during those two days of protests.

>i am going to stay resilient and fight this tooth and nail >the lawsuit filed by the aclu goes on to say the tear gas... pepper spray and stun grenades on protesters was unlawful.> crane says the organization is speaking with dozens of others who have similar stories and could be added later.> romero says he's proud of the way crane has handled himself..> and how he's standing up for others.> seems like a great guy and i dont think hes one of those violent protesters they're trying to arrest and unfortunately they arrested him i'm told cranes bond is set at one thousand dollars but he won't have a hearing until monday.we reached out to the city... the police department and sheriffs office.

Both the city and police say they have no comment on the lawsuit... police didn't have any information to give out on crane's arrest.reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.

Fort wayne