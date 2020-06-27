Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:54s - Published
New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents
WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents - CBS Boston https://t.co/NtH62SZMpd 1 day ago

gasfuel

automotive New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents https://t.co/kLQkepVfjp 2 days ago

MSNLocalBoston

MSN Local Boston New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents https://t.co/BuzD6edFrA 2 days ago

TessMSamperi

Tess Samperi RT @wbz: New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents https://t.co/dTUBpaBSA7 2 days ago

MA_News_Videos

MA TV News New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Visitors - CBS Boston https://t.co/d01U6hx3rv 2 days ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News New England Travel: Strict Rules In Place For Some Mass. Residents https://t.co/dTUBpaBSA7 2 days ago

enwog

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿GogCymru🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @samiaegean @Carmen_Brum @SkyNews England hasn't got strict rules anymore. 2 meter rule gone out the window, essent… https://t.co/x8msw2PLmX 2 days ago

EricDavisMiddVT

Eric Davis @NateSilver538 Note Vermont is the outlier regarding mask policy among states in New England and the northeast. Lo… https://t.co/QCEfyHGwo1 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Video: Brief break from thunderstorms before more arrive Monday afternoon [Video]

Video: Brief break from thunderstorms before more arrive Monday afternoon

Monday's thunderstorms might not be as strong as the ones that rolled through on Sunday, but they will still have an impact.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:49Published
Video: Lightning is biggest concern during thunderstorms Sunday evening [Video]

Video: Lightning is biggest concern during thunderstorms Sunday evening

There is also a threat of downpours and damaging wind, with a possibility of small hail.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:23Published
Video: More rain to come Sunday, but this time with thunderstorms [Video]

Video: More rain to come Sunday, but this time with thunderstorms

Showers will begin to push off shore Saturday night before more storms arrive Sunday afternoon.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:30Published