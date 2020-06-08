Global  

UK ditches quarantine for low-risk arrivals
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s
UK ditches quarantine for low-risk arrivals

UK ditches quarantine for low-risk arrivals

Britons can start packing their bags, as the country announces it will ease its two-week quarantine rule to let them go on holiday.

Lucy Fielder reports.

UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low Covid-19 risk countries

Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower...
IndiaTimes



