UK ditches quarantine for low-risk arrivals
Britons can start packing their bags, as the country announces it will ease its two-week quarantine rule to let them go on holiday.
Lucy Fielder reports.
Covid guidelines Kerala: State changes quarantine rules for all incoming passengers | Oneindia NewsAs India unlocks after over 2 months of suspended activities to contain the spread of the coronavirus, here is a look at all the latest guidelines in the state of Kerala which was one of the first..
COVID-19: UK 14-day quarantine takes effect for most arrivalsMost new arrivals are now required to put themselves in quarantine for two weeks.
Two-week quarantine rules for UK arrivals come into forceTravellers arriving in the UK will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days under Government measures to guard against a second wave of coronavirus. All passengers – bar a handful of exemptions..