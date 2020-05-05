Firefighters preparing for an active fire season amid pandemic

Firefighters in Butte County are bracing for an active and severe wildfire season and they're doing it with coronavirus cases spiking.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us the steps they're taking to get ready - without getting sick.

Pkg rick carhart/cal fire public information officer: there are a number of factors that are leading to the possibility of a very busy and active fire season.

Factors like the lack of rain and high temperatures&.

Rick carhart/cal fire public information officer: winds in california, especially north winds are hot, dry air, it brings the moisture down even more and spreads fires.

This year- firefighters are in an uncharted territory.

Rick carhart: it possibly more important this year more than ever, with everything going on we are having to do things differently to contain the virus.

Conor stapleton/firefighter: we are wearing masks, limiting exposures, a lot of our preventative measures, proper hygiene sanitizing all of our equipment.

Rick carhart: all firefighters are doing their part, we aren do some of our trainings and we are having to do some of them differently.

Cal fire says its already seen more fires this year statewide compared to last year.

Kristian stand up with graphics: last year between january and june firefighters responded to around 1500 wildifires, this year they have already seen more than 2700.

Rick carhart: it really more important than ever that people do their part, to prevent sparks and prevent them from causing a spark.

Powered equipment, it good not to use on days like today where it 100 and something degrees out.

Carhart says it important you create at least 100 feet of defensible space around your home and have an evacuation plan and go-bag ready.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### according to cal fires website-- in 2018 there were almost 63- hundred wildfires in california.

That number went up to nearly 8,000 in 2019.

