Judge Rules The Trump Administration Broke The Law When Using Pentagon Funds To Build US-Mexico Border

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the Trump administration broke the law when they spent Pentagon funds.

According to Business Insider, they used these funds to build and revamp the wall along the US-Mexico border.

The court said the administration violated the Constitution’s Appropriations Clause.

The clause says all federal spending must be specified in laws written by Congress.

The ruling judge said “the Executive Branch lacked independent constitutional authority to authorize the transfer of funds.”