Smith Opens iCRYO Location in Fort Wayne

Well there's certianly much more to jaylon smith than just football..and on saturday, we saw the dallas cowboys linebacker tie together his passion for entrepreneurship and his love for the city in which he grew up...)this afternoon smith making an appearance in fort wayne for the grand opening of his brand new cryotherapy location..as you can see, a lot of people, including mayor tom henry were on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting...the company is called icryo...it offers a variety of different recovery and wellness services..smith says cryotherapy treament played a big role in his rehabilitation following the devestating knee injury he suffered while at notre dame..

The bishop luers grad has been a believer in icryo ever since, and he's hoping it will catch on in his hometown...?) jaylon smith: "it's something that i wanted to bring to the city, because growing up i didn't have the resources to really heal my body, to be able to play at optimal form.

All the athletes, we all competed, and during the season, we could never get back to that 100%.

Doing an ice bath or getting an epsom salt bath is not enough, so i just wanted to provide a resource to our great city in fort wayne, indiana for anyone who wants their body to feel great, whether you're an athlete, a stay at home mom, an entreprenuer, does not matter.

You can use this service.") icryo is located at the corner of coliseum