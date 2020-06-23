Global  

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Stray Bullet In Logan Square
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:42s - Published
10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Stray Bullet In Logan Square

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Stray Bullet In Logan Square

The gun violence continues in Chicago for the second weekend in a row with 40 people shot, including four children.

A 10-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being hit by a stray bullet.

