10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Hit By Stray Bullet In Logan Square
The gun violence continues in Chicago for the second weekend in a row with 40 people shot, including four children.
A 10-year-old girl died Sunday morning after being hit by a stray bullet.
Cookie RT @cbschicago: The gun violence continues in Chicago for the second weekend in a row with more than 40 people shot, including four childr… 2 minutes ago
CBS Chicago The gun violence continues in Chicago for the second weekend in a row with more than 40 people shot, including fou… https://t.co/ZMmfI8ptY6 16 minutes ago
TKS-THE KASHMIR SPECTATOR *Girl dies after lightening struck Poonch village*
Poonch, June 28 : A 10-year-old girl was killed while three oth… https://t.co/yJf6nPyAlP 1 hour ago
Mike RT @weaponizedword1: @drchriscole @uTobian @AndrewLazarus4 @BGLTHMND A previously healthy 18-year-old girl’s health begins to decline after… 2 hours ago
Mike @drchriscole @uTobian @AndrewLazarus4 @BGLTHMND A previously healthy 18-year-old girl’s health begins to decline af… https://t.co/Aqz3qzl5ha 5 hours ago
YazidBey™ RT @KNOE8: TEEN DIES AFTER FIGHT
Kashala Francis' mother, Mamie Jackson, says her daughter told her she was attacked by two girls after sch… 5 hours ago
LooL Media 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot, While Dancing At Home With Her Mother
https://t.co/a4tcMjawwx https://t.co/Rg5dy3U9kA 5 hours ago
MOSSAD @jaavedjaaferi @__SupremeKai__ 7. 21 May' 20, 8-Year-Old Girl Dies A Week After Being Shot By Neighbors in a villag… https://t.co/fGtyZ4hJCu 9 hours ago
Mother Speaks Out About Shooting That Left 7-Year-Old Daughter InjuredA 7-year-old girl is one of the latest victims of gun violence as New York City grapples with a disturbing rise in shootings. Her mother is speaking out about the terrifying moment her daughter was..
7-Year-Old Girl Grazed By Bullet In East HarlemA 7-year-old girl is the latest victim of gun violence in New York City amid a dramatic spike in shootings across the five boroughs; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Family Demands Answers After Girl, 3, Is Grazed By BulletThe girl was grazed in the back in Chicago Lawn on Monday, on the heels of a violent weekend in which more than 100 people were shot in Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.