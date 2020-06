Sen. Jordan give impassioned speech in support of flag bill Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 05:14s - Published 7 minutes ago Sen. Jordan give impassioned speech in support of flag bill State Sen. David Jordan (D-District 24) gives an impassioned plea to his fellow Senators to approve the bill to change the Mississippi flag. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GREAT BODY ALL OF US REPRESENTMORE THAN 50,000 PEOPLE OFDIFFERENT RACES.THIS IS A GLORIOUS DAY THAT WEHAVE.THE NERVE AND THE COURAGE TOCHANGE SOMETHING THAT PRETTYWELL HURRY, EVEN THOUGH THEREMAY BE AFRAID TO SAY IT 1MILLION.AFRICAN AMERICANS TO THIS DAY ASYMBOL THAT ALL RIGHT.BACK UP BACK TO YOU.WAR II HAD A BROTHER TO FIGHT INWORLD WAR 2 I CAN.PARTIES AND AFTER WORLD WAR IIBEING FROM THE DELTA.THE GERMANS WERE ALLOWED TO COMETO HELP HARVEST THE CROPS.AND AT THE TIME WHERE I WAS ALITTLE BORED WORKING, THEY BUILDA NEW RESTAURANT.MY LITTLE BROTHER SAID WELL, IWANT TO GO OVER AND TO THE BACKDOOR THAT’S GOING TO DO THEYWOULD ALLOW YOU TO COME TOO.TO GET A HAMBURGER.AS HE APPROACHED THE BACK DOOR.THERE WERE THREE GERMANS.IN THERE THAT HE HAD HELPED TODEFEAT HAD POWW WRITTEN ON THEIRGENES.BRITTON OF WAR HERE IS A MANWHO?FALK TO HELP THAT’S WHEN THATWAR AGAINST GERMANY AND THEYWERE IN A MEETING.AND HE COULD NOT GET A SANDWICHFROM THE BACK DOOR.I SAY THAT TO SAY THIS.IT IS TIME FOR THE THREE MILLIONPEOPLE OF THIS STATE.THE GUM COME TOGETHER AND MAKEOUR STATE A GREAT STATE.WE HAVE GREAT POTENTIALS.WE BET HAVE THE TWO BEST MUSEUM.IN THIS COUNTRY THAT GRAPH SHOWSTHE HISTORY, BUT SOMETIME IT’SBEEN ROUGH FOR PEOPLE CAME UP INMY GENERATION.SO THIS IS A GLORIOUS DAYBECAUSE WE HAVE A PRETENSION.TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT AND WHAT ISJUST ALL THREE MILLION OF US ANDWE CAN BE SUCCESSFUL.AT DOING AND THE SKY WON’T FALL.LET’S PASS THIS BECAUSE IT’S THERIGHT THING TO DO.WE CANNOT CONTINUE TO STUMBLEINTO THE BACKUP.WE LOST THE WAR.TWO HUNDRED FORTY SLAVERY AND AHUNDRED YEARS OF THE WORST KINDOF DISCRIMINATION.AND IN 50 YEARS OF KNOCKOFFFREEDOM OFF AND ON KNOWING THECOUNTRY YOU SAID KNOCK OFF.NOW WE GOT A PROBLEM WITH CHANGEA SYMBOL.DELTA MAKE US FEEL FEEL EVERYALL IN ONE ACCORD.SO, LET’S BE OUR LAST DATE.WE HAVE GREAT POTENTIAL.RIGHT FOLKS AND WHITE FOLKSWHATEVER YOU CALL ANYBODY ELSE.ALL RELATED THE GREEKS HADFINALLY THE GREEKS HAS SOMETHINGCALLED PERSON WHO HAD A THIRDEYE.WHAT WE DO LOOK ALIKE.SALUT SHAPED DIFFERENT OH HAVETWO EYES ONE MOUTH AND A NOSE.WALK UPRIGHT ON A NUMBERCONDITION BRING IT UP IN IT.JUST NORMAL AND WALK UPRIGHT.WHAT MAKE ANYBODY THINK THAT GODCOULD PUT PRAISE IN OLD HEADS.WE ALL ARE THE SENDER’S LAUGHINGOF ATOMS.SO LET’S WORK TOGETHER.LET’S SHOW THE OTHER 49 STATESTHAT WE WANT TO ON AMETAMORPHOSIS.AND WE GOING TO SHOW THEM.COHESIVENESS AND WE CAN DO IT.LET’S STOP BLUNDERED.I LOVE ALL OF YOU PROBABLY.FINALLY IN 2001 I HAD A CHANCETO SPEAK UP IN THE DELFIELD ONTHE FLAG.AND GOVERNOR WENT OVER THERE ANDHE THINKS IT’S SET BY GOVERNORWINNERS MADE ME ANGRY.AND THEN WHEN I GOT UP TO SPEAKSOMEONE FROM THE CLAN HALOWATERMELON.THAT’S SUPPOSED TO BE ANEMBARRASSING INSINUATING THATAFRICAN-AMERICAN EAT THE FRUIT.I DON’T KNOW MANY MISSISSIPPIANSSOLDIERS WHO DON’T LIKEWATERMELON AND YOU DON’T EITHER.SO LET’S GO AHEAD AND VOTE THISHISTORICAL.MACKIN UNLESS FEEL OUR STATE ANDLET’S MAKE IT AN OASIS AND WEHAVE POTENTIAL TO DO IT.SO LET’S MOVE AND GET







