reading virtual storytime

Creators say this one is unlike any other in central kentucky.

It showcases african-american writers and their books featuring children of color as the main characters.

Abc 36's monica harkins reports...the idea has been in the works for months...but organically launched now... during a time of nationwide scrutiny of racial equality.

"the sophiscated ones who box adversity and tackle vision."

Storytime... ..

For centuries is how children and adults have learned about life... and connected.

"this is for the unforgettable."

Malaika williams with 'ultre linked', one of the organizations spearheading the 'reading out loud' series,...says when she went looking for books with characters of color written by racially diverse authors, it c1 3 wasn't easy...but was important to her family.

"malaika wiliams: we know that children form a deeper relationship with books when they see themselves in a book on a page.

It inspires them to read."

With the help of the beta upsilon omega chapter of alpha kappa alpha sorority incorporated, ultre linked is starting a new chapter..where finding books with kids of color isn't so hard...and sparks conversation.

"malaika: i'm not talking about just african american children, i'm talking about all children, so you don't look like me.

I don't look like you, our skin is different, but i need you to see me because i love you.

Right.

And i know that you love me.

So let's let's see each other."

"nat pop" fayette county public schools is also a partner.

Superintendent manny caulk co-read the first book in the series sunday.

Authors, teens, and even malaika williams, will continue to read one book each sunday through september.

One story on sundays...while through protests, marches and demands for action...people try to turn a page in history.

"malaika: i would hope that it is shaping everyone's life.

I can't say that it will happen.

But that is my hope."

The ending to that story is still being written..

In lexington monica harkins abc 36 news.

