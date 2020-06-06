Protesters laid on the floor of Fayette Mall in Lexington on Sunday for the second week in a row in honor of George Floyd and once again called for the firing of Lexington Police Chaplain Donovan Stewart, who is accused of punching an autistic teen during the teen's arrest in the mall in 2019.

Protesters stage 'die-in' at Fayette Mall for second straight week

### for the second week in a row...lexington protesters against police brutality...took their message to fayette mall.

Protesters laid on the mall floor for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in honor of george floyd...and walked the mall chanting.

They say they want to see lexington police chaplain donovan stewart fired.

Cell phone video from 2019 reportedly shows officer stewart punching an autistic teenager at the mall.

Officers say the teen was with friends and the group was being disorderly.

Protesters say they passed out more than 300 brochures with their demands...a lot more than last week.

"it really lifts our spirits to see people receiving our message well because a lot of people don't.

Butted "i think that with us being out here it just shows our community that we're not going to standy by and let this happen.

Lexington police say they can't take action until all lawsuits are resolved...but protesters say that's not true.

See their demands about stewart's future and mall security on our website w-t-v-q dot com.