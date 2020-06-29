Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year

Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year

The Idaho State Historical Society has decided to close the upper mesa parking lot that allows around 30 cars to park close to the top of one of Boise's most iconic views.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

EastIDNews

East Idaho News “What we’ve observed in the last 12 weeks is we’ve seen upwards of 250 cars per night, which causes a public safety… https://t.co/UmActj4UX5 1 day ago

Mesaupdate1

Mesa update Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year - East Idaho News https://t.co/Jsrt7Ii1mv 1 day ago

kt_ski

Katie Ski RT @CBS2Boise: Table Rock Mesa parking lot to be closed through the end of the year https://t.co/FwXOEO8Cmy https://t.co/chLMzaIGBU 2 days ago

KarenLehr

Karen Lehr RT @IdahoNews6: Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year https://t.co/nvBCVInSlP https://t.co/iEEcPzXweo 2 days ago

IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year https://t.co/nvBCVInSlP https://t.co/iEEcPzXweo 2 days ago

Lthammari

Arnie Table Rock parking area to close for the rest of the year https://t.co/Kb6BvQWR4B via @KTVB 2 days ago

CBS2Boise

CBS 2 News Table Rock Mesa parking lot to be closed through the end of the year https://t.co/FwXOEO8Cmy https://t.co/chLMzaIGBU 2 days ago

KTVB

KTVB.COM Table Rock parking area to close for the rest of the year https://t.co/04qTGzpHfX 2 days ago