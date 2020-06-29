Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:34s - Published 5 minutes ago Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year The Idaho State Historical Society has decided to close the upper mesa parking lot that allows around 30 cars to park close to the top of one of Boise's most iconic views. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this East Idaho News “What we’ve observed in the last 12 weeks is we’ve seen upwards of 250 cars per night, which causes a public safety… https://t.co/UmActj4UX5 1 day ago Mesa update Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year - East Idaho News https://t.co/Jsrt7Ii1mv 1 day ago Katie Ski RT @CBS2Boise: Table Rock Mesa parking lot to be closed through the end of the year https://t.co/FwXOEO8Cmy https://t.co/chLMzaIGBU 2 days ago Karen Lehr RT @IdahoNews6: Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year https://t.co/nvBCVInSlP https://t.co/iEEcPzXweo 2 days ago Idaho News 6 Table Rock mesa parking lot will be closed the rest of the year https://t.co/nvBCVInSlP https://t.co/iEEcPzXweo 2 days ago Arnie Table Rock parking area to close for the rest of the year https://t.co/Kb6BvQWR4B via @KTVB 2 days ago CBS 2 News Table Rock Mesa parking lot to be closed through the end of the year https://t.co/FwXOEO8Cmy https://t.co/chLMzaIGBU 2 days ago KTVB.COM Table Rock parking area to close for the rest of the year https://t.co/04qTGzpHfX 2 days ago