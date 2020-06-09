Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"PIKnic in the Park" launches 10-week run to end food insecurity in Idaho children
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:58s - Published
'PIKnic in the Park' launches 10-week run to end food insecurity in Idaho children

"PIKnic in the Park" launches 10-week run to end food insecurity in Idaho children

"PIKnic in the Park" launches 10-week run to end food insecurity in Idaho children

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 "PIKnic in the Park" launches 10-week run to end food insecurity in Idaho children. https://t.co/Mom8sBGQqd 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

NHS workers reunited with their kids after ten weeks apart [Video]

NHS workers reunited with their kids after ten weeks apart

This is the moment two frontline NHS workers were reunited with their children after spending more than TEN WEEKS apart while they fought coronavirus.Leigh Hudson, 31, works as a trainee nursing..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless [Video]

Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless

Lunch in the Park, a newly created nonprofit is on a mission to help individuals and their families. When the pandemic hit, the demand for meals greatly increased. What started as 25 hot meals has now..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:43Published
Map the Meal Gap package [Video]

Map the Meal Gap package

Map the Meal Gap package

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:58Published