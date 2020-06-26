Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit briefing: 185 days until the end of the transition period
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brexit briefing: 185 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 185 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

johns00000

Lord flashhard/ true Brit RT @Polly_Politics: Brexit briefing: 186 days until the end of the transition period https://t.co/9Q9t5ZBbuV 15 hours ago

Polly_Politics

Polly Politics Brexit briefing: 186 days until the end of the transition period https://t.co/9Q9t5ZBbuV 15 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 186 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/WhUUoVy3uw #BorisJohnson 22 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/Ix9eeu3OUh #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/8SI0XGi92c #BorisJohnson 2 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 188 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/EvEsqpQYQP #BorisJohnson 3 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 189 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/vkpqlCLi6c #BorisJohnson 4 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Brexit briefing: 190 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/pgWKC5cyMC #EuropeanUnion 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 186 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 186 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 187 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Brexit briefing: 188 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 188 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published