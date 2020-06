Taylor Swift has called out U.S. government officials for failing to recognise transgender and non-binary people on the 2020 Census.

myTalk 107.1 #TaylorSwift has called out U.S. government officials for failing to recognize transgender and non-binary people on… https://t.co/JDS774lZMe 12 hours ago

DonDivaMusicGroup Taylor Swift 'so upset' by transgender omission in U.S. census The pop superstar shared her frustrations during an… https://t.co/WVNTHNTfix 12 hours ago