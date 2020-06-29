Global  

Las Vegas residents advised to evacuate as Mahogany Fire rages
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s - Published
These were the hellish scenes from north Las Vegas as thick smoke billowed from the Mahogany Fire yesterday (June 28).

The wildfire has since crossed over 5000 acres of land as fire crews battled to get the blaze under control.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The fire, deemed the 'Mahogany Fire,' was able to spread rapidly due to high winds in the region.

"Helicopters were not able to assist in the efforts to contain the fire, also because of the wind.

"The fire was first reported to emergency officials at approximately 2:30 pm PST near a campsite on the side of the mountain.

"Over the course of five hours, the fire was able to spread from 50 acres to 5,000 acres.

"As of 6:15 am PST the next morning, the fire remains around 5,000 acres with 0% containment according to the United States Forest Service.

Residents of the area have been advised to evacuate.

