Little Caesars Workers Fired After Swastika Found On Pizza
Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza.
Katie Johnston reports.
Ohio couple finds swastika of pepperoni on their Little Caesars pizzaA couple discovered a swastika made of pepperoni on pizza they got at the Little Caesars on Smith Road in Brook Park.