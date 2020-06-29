Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little Caesars Workers Fired After Swastika Found On Pizza
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Little Caesars Workers Fired After Swastika Found On Pizza

Little Caesars Workers Fired After Swastika Found On Pizza

Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizza.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

liliknits

Lilian Posey RT @10TV: Two Little Caesars workers have been fired after an Ohio couple found pepperonis placed to form a backward swastika on their pizz… 10 minutes ago

Chessie_K

Francesca Epps RT @KHOU: Little Caesars said two employees admitted to making the pizza, which the couple described as "saddening and disturbing and not f… 12 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston Little Caesars said two employees admitted to making the pizza, which the couple described as "saddening and distur… https://t.co/8ShL79wZSf 18 minutes ago

missb62

Betty RT @nhdogmom: Pepperoni swastika on Ohio couple’s Little Caesars pizza gets workers fired https://t.co/RrAYuLEqrN #SmartNews 23 minutes ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Little Caesars Workers Fired After Swastika Found On Pizza https://t.co/O9Nwb2aIaU 23 minutes ago

jeremydvid

Mr Insufficent Funds RT @Kaibutsu: Little Caesars workers fired after Ohio couple finds swastika on pizza https://t.co/l8QshMpvOu https://t.co/8C15hGTta8 29 minutes ago

Kaibutsu

Obelisk of Wokeness Little Caesars workers fired after Ohio couple finds swastika on pizza https://t.co/l8QshMpvOu https://t.co/8C15hGTta8 38 minutes ago

WTVYNews4

WTVYNews4 Little Caesars said it immediately fired the workers involved, as the company has "zero tolerance for racism and di… https://t.co/2wwXRu93Sx 53 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ohio couple finds swastika of pepperoni on their Little Caesars pizza [Video]

Ohio couple finds swastika of pepperoni on their Little Caesars pizza

A couple discovered a swastika made of pepperoni on pizza they got at the Little Caesars on Smith Road in Brook Park.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:51Published