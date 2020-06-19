Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Showbiz Kids trailer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Showbiz Kids trailer

Showbiz Kids trailer

Showbiz Kids trailer - Plot synopsis: SHOWBIZ KIDS is executive produced by Bill Simmons and written & directed by former child actor Alex Winter, whose childhood experiences in show business inspired the film.

Winter also relies on the perspectives of many of his peers to explore the complexities of growing up under the glare of Hollywood’s spotlight, refusing to shy away from the more difficult truths about the industry.

Highlighting the shared experiences of prominent former child stars, SHOWBIZ KIDS features a wealth of intimate, revealing interviews with Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Henry Thomas, Mara Wilson, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton, and the late Cameron Boyce and Diana Serra Cary.

Directed by Alex Winter release date July 14, 2020 (on HBO)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Evies4hearts_kk

EvieK_Kze RT @TheVictorBoyce: See Former Child Stars (including Cameron) Share ‘Showbiz Kids’ Stories in HBO Doc Trailer https://t.co/UU1SM3ZH4L via… 7 hours ago

QuietStormX

Carroll E. Gant, Jr. Trailer https://t.co/UoSouXjU0R via @hbo 20 hours ago

CohenHanzel

Stephanie Hanzel Cohen RT @JeffTweedy: Jeff, Spencer and Sammy created the soundtrack the @HBO's forthcoming documentary, Showbiz Kids. The film is available beg… 1 day ago

ShowBizKidsDoc

Showbiz Kids RT @sixstringthry: Jeff Tweedy & his sons soundtrack new HBO documentary ‘Showbiz Kids’ (watch trailer) https://t.co/HsnpF46TN0 1 day ago

SamTheMailman

SamTheMailman RT @redcarpetcrash: Watch Trailer For ‘Showbiz Kids’ On HBO Tuesday https://t.co/8fpjipCeCJ @HBOPR @HBO @HBODocs 1 day ago

redcarpetcrash

Red Carpet Crash Watch Trailer For ‘Showbiz Kids’ On HBO Tuesday https://t.co/8fpjipCeCJ @HBOPR @HBO @HBODocs 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Close Enough Season 1 [Video]

Close Enough Season 1

Close Enough Season 1 - Official Trailer - HBO Max - From JG Quintel, creator of Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published