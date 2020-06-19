Showbiz Kids trailer

Showbiz Kids trailer - Plot synopsis: SHOWBIZ KIDS is executive produced by Bill Simmons and written & directed by former child actor Alex Winter, whose childhood experiences in show business inspired the film.

Winter also relies on the perspectives of many of his peers to explore the complexities of growing up under the glare of Hollywood’s spotlight, refusing to shy away from the more difficult truths about the industry.

Highlighting the shared experiences of prominent former child stars, SHOWBIZ KIDS features a wealth of intimate, revealing interviews with Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Henry Thomas, Mara Wilson, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton, and the late Cameron Boyce and Diana Serra Cary.

Directed by Alex Winter release date July 14, 2020 (on HBO)