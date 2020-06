Create a Backyard Oasis: Design Tips to Financing Solutions

Home improvement season is in full swing and according to a new Home Improvement Pulse Survey by Lightstream, a national online lender for consumers with good credit, these projects are still a priority this year.

In fact, in spite of the pandemic, nearly 3 in 4 homeowners are planning to renovate their home in 2020 and almost half of those homeowners are tackling outdoor renovations.