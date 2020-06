Man Gunned Down In Crown Heights Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:55s - Published 4 minutes ago Man Gunned Down In Crown Heights Gun Violence in New York City continued Monday with the fatal shooting of a young man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Police-Involved Shooting Rocks Crown Heights



The NYPD says officers shot an armed man while responding to a call of shots fired in Crown Heights, but the incident is not believed to be related to the George Floyd protests. CBS2's Kristine Johnson.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:33 Published on June 3, 2020