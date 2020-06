'Palace win is one of my biggest results at Burnley' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published 33 seconds ago 'Palace win is one of my biggest results at Burnley' Burnley manager Sean Dyche says beating Crystal Palace on Monday night is one of his biggest results since joining the club, given their stretched squad numbers and congested fixture schedule. 0

