Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix to produce series on Colin Kaepernick
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Netflix to produce series on Colin Kaepernick

Netflix to produce series on Colin Kaepernick

According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Netflix to produce Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

Ava DuVernay will create a six-part Netflix series on the high-school life of former San Francisco...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN


Colin Kaepernick Gets Netflix Series Based on His High School Years

Colin Kaepernick's origin story is getting the Netflix treatment -- in the form of a 6-episode series...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Colin Kaepernick partners with Ava DuVernay for Netflix documentary

Netflix series to dramatize Kaepernick's path to activism Colin Kaepernick is joining with...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •BBC News




Tweets about this

newconxion

#Black Lives Matter! RT @latimes: .@Ava DuVernay will executive produce the six-episode scripted series "Colin in Black & White," about @kaepernick7's high scho… 8 minutes ago

Koberobinson2

K ROB 13 RT @SportsCenter: Colin Kaepernick will be the subject of a six-part series produced by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay, Netflix announced… 26 minutes ago

Jakelendechy53

Jake ⚕️ RT @NBCS49ers: Netflix is producing a six-part series on Colin Kaepernick's teenage years in Turlock https://t.co/TcZPN2RHrR https://t.co/… 40 minutes ago

insidethe49

Inside the 49 Netflix to produce Colin Kaepernick series, focusing on his teen years https://t.co/IUs1RriLml https://t.co/Mh198ip10w 1 hour ago

AndrewOHazard

Andrew Hazard Netflix to produce 6-part series on Kaepernick. https://t.co/DbsF59CACQ 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick Gets A Netflix Series [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Gets A Netflix Series

Here's the story.

Credit: Sports Wire     Duration: 01:30Published
ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News [Video]

ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News

Colin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:04Published
Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR News [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR News

Colin Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for 'Colin in Black & White,' a scripted limited drama that has been picked up straight to series at the streaming giant.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:35Published