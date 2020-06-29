Netflix to produce series on Colin Kaepernick
According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White'.
#Black Lives Matter! RT @latimes: .@Ava DuVernay will executive produce the six-episode scripted series "Colin in Black & White," about @kaepernick7's high scho… 8 minutes ago
K ROB 13 RT @SportsCenter: Colin Kaepernick will be the subject of a six-part series produced by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay, Netflix announced… 26 minutes ago
Jake ⚕️ RT @NBCS49ers: Netflix is producing a six-part series on Colin Kaepernick's teenage years in Turlock
https://t.co/TcZPN2RHrR https://t.co/… 40 minutes ago
Inside the 49 Netflix to produce Colin Kaepernick series, focusing on his teen years https://t.co/IUs1RriLml https://t.co/Mh198ip10w 1 hour ago
Andrew Hazard Netflix to produce 6-part series on Kaepernick. https://t.co/DbsF59CACQ 1 hour ago
Colin Kaepernick Gets A Netflix SeriesHere's the story.
ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR NewsColin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the..
Colin Kaepernick Teams Up With Ava DuVernay for Netflix's 'Colin in Black & White' | THR NewsColin Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for 'Colin in Black & White,' a scripted limited drama that has been picked up straight to series at the streaming giant.