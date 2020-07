8 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:47s - Published 11 minutes ago 8 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BACK TO YOU IN THE STUDIOJOHNNY.THANK YOU CASES OF COVID-19 ARAPIDLY GROWING IN KANSAS.IN FACT MORE THAN 9% OF TESTS INTHE SUNFLOWER STATE OR NO COMINGBACK POSITIVE THAT RATE HAS MORETHAN DOUBLED IN THE PAST TWOWEEKS IN MISSOURI.THE NUMBERS ARE GOING UP ANDDOWN AS QUICKLY 5.6 PERCENT OFTESTS ARE COMING BACK POSITIVERIGHT NOW AND IN IN JUST THEPAST DAY 158 NUKE.HILL COVID-19 HAVE BEEN REPORTEDIN THE NINE COUNTY METRO AREATHAT SURGE IN CASES IN KANSAS ISPART OF THE REASON GOVERNORLAURA KELLY IS IMPLEMENTING ASTATEWIDE STATEWIDE MASK POLICYTHAT STARTS FRIDAY.IS CONTINUE TO RISE MASKS OURBEST DEFENSE T KEEP KANSANS ATWORK TO GET OUR KIDS BACK TOSCHOOL AND TO KEEP OURSELVES ANDOUR NEIGHBORS HEALTHY THE MASKRULE WILL AFFECT EVERYONE INKANSAS WHO IS IN A PUBLIC INDOORSPACE FROM FRIDAY ON OUTGOVERNOR PROMISED TO SEND OUTMORE GUIDANCE THURSDAY.WILL LET YOU KNOW PEOPLE INWYANDOTTE COUNTY.MEANWHILE, I’LL HAVE TO STARTWEARING THEIR MASKS A LITTLEEARLIER COUNTY.ASK ORD TAKES EFFECT LATERTODAY GABY SIGHS.MATT EVANS IS LIVE TO TO WALK USTHROUGH THE RULES.THE WYANDOTTE COUNTY MASKMANDATE THAT GOES INTO EFFECTLATER TODAY VERY SIMILAR TO AMASK MANDATE THAT WENT INTOEFFECT YESTERDAY IN KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI THAT REQUIRES ALLPEOPLE IN WYANDOTTE COUNTY TOWEAR A FACE COVERING.THEIR NOSE IN THEIR MOUTH WHILETHEY’RE IN PUBLIC PLACES TO HELPPREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19SOME OF THOSE INDOOR PUBLICPLACES WHERE YOU’LL NOW BEREQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK IS ANYBUSINESSES AND HE WORKPLACES ANYPLACES OF WORSHIP AS WELLOUTDOOR PLACES, LIKE BUS STOPSFARMERS MARKETS AND EVENRESTAURANT BAR AND PATIO AREASARE INCLUDED IN THAT MASKREQUIREMENT NOW ALL YOUOBVIOUSLY CAN’T BE WEARING AMASK WHILE EATING OR DRINKING ATTHOSE BARS OR RESTAURANTSRESTAURANTS.YOU SHOULD BE WEARING THEM ATTHE ESTABLISHMENTSESTABLISHMENTS WHEN YOU’RE NOTEATING OR DRINKING.THERE ARE SOME OTHER EXCEPTIONSFOR EXAMPLE MASKS WILL NOT BEREQUIRED FOR THOSE WHO ARE DEAFOR HARD OF HEARING CHILDRENUNDER FIVE WON’T HAVE TO WEARMASKS AND ANYONE WITH ANY KINDOF HEALTH CONDITION THATPREVENTS WEARING A FACE COVERINGWILL ALSO BE EXEMPT ACCORDING TOTHIS ORDER BY THE WYANDOTTECOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT.THEY ARE ALSO ALLOWED TO CALL ONLOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIESTO ENFORCE THIS MASK MANDATEWHENEVER IT DOES GO INTO EFFECTLATER ON TODAY AT FIVE O’CLOCKTHIS AFTERNOON IN KANSAS CITY,KANS MATT EVANS KMBC 9 NEWSTHANK YOU REMINDER NO MATTERWHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE READ ONSOCIAL MEDIA MASS.DO NOT LOWER YOUR BLOOD OXYGENLEVEL DOCTORS ACROSS THE COUNTRYHAVE BEEN WORKING TO DEBUNK THATMYTH POINTING OUT THAT THEY WEARMASKS TO EVERY WITH NO SIDEEFFECTS.THERE ARE LOTS OF HEALTH CAREWORKERS AND SURGEONS THAT HAVEASTHMA YOU KNOW THAT EVEN SMECOPD.YOU THINK THEY’D GO INTO SURGERYWITHOUT THEIR MASKS ON KNOW THEYCAN HANDLE IT.STUDIES FROM JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY BLOOMBERG SCHOOL OFPUBLIC HEALTH, SO THERE WERELITTLE TO NO CHANGES IN FACT INCARBON DIOXIDE OR