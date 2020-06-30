Thyroid Cancer Cases Have Doubled Globally

The number of people diagnosed with thyroid cancer has been on the rise for 3 decades.

Confirmed cases of the disease have more than doubled worldwide since 1990.

A large portion of the increase has been seen in countries in southern and eastern Asia.

According to UPI, cases in southern and eastern Asia account for more than 40% of global diagnoses in 2017.

In U.S. more than 50,000 people have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, thyroid cancer is the 11th most common cancer overall.