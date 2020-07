LA Controller Terminates Councilman Jose Huizar's Paychecks Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published 1 week ago LA Controller Terminates Councilman Jose Huizar's Paychecks In the wake of federal racketeering and bribery charges against Councilman Jose Huizar and his suspension from the Los Angeles City Council, Controller Ron Galperin Monday moved to terminate the councilman's city salary payments. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this afscme 3090 In the wake of the filing of federal felony racketeering & bribery charges against Councilman Jose Huizar & his sus… https://t.co/1GQPNQUU4m 4 days ago Jodi Smith "In the wake of the filing of federal felony racketeering & bribery charges against Councilman Jose Huizar and his… https://t.co/8OhkPwwKLL 6 days ago WE DO NOT CONSENT! We are the MANY! @SpeakerPelosi - HOW LONG BEFORE HUIZAR TURNS ON THE BIG DOGS TO SAVE HIS OWN ASS? WHY SO PALE, NANCY?? LA Contro… https://t.co/tQrE9WhwpI 6 days ago Terri Vaughn RT @CBSLA: Councilman Jose Huizar ⁠— who was suspended last week after being charged in a federal corruption probe ⁠— will no longer be rec… 1 week ago