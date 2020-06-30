St. Joseph Contact Tracing Positions (6-30-20)

Joseph health department will get more help in tracking those who have come in close contact with people recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

At their meeting this evening, st.

Joseph's city council approved $192,000 to be spent hiring five new employees who's only job will be contact tracing.

Health department staff have been stretched thin, doing contact tracing in-house with current staff.

But because the job is time intensive, they're needing more help.

(sot ) bradley says during the shutdown and social distancing restrictions, each new positive case required contact tracing of on average of about three other individuals.

Since reopening, she says that some cases require up to 20 phone calls.

Funds to hire the staff are coming from the federal covid cares relief package.