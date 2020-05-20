Apple Music Turns 5 as It Continues to Compete With Spotify
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:21s - Published
2 minutes ago
Apple Music Turns 5 as It Continues to Compete With Spotify
Today, Apple Music marked its fifth year in service.
The streaming service continues to rival Spotify in the digital music space as both platforms compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Related news from verified sources
iOS 14 brings major new features like the home screen updates, widgets, new privacy controls, and...
9to5Mac - Published
6 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Spotify Expands Podcast Realm With New Deals Spotify announces an expansion of its podcast content with new deals featuring DC Comics and Warner Bros, as well as Kim Kardashian. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:22 Published 2 weeks ago
Music industry lends its voice to Blackout Tuesday protest Major broadcasters, celebrities and music streaming companies including Apple Music and Spotify turned off or made changes to their services on Tuesday to mark their solidarity with protests against.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published on June 2, 2020
One Musician's Message for Those Struggling with Mental Health Singer and Songwriter Jackie Brown joins us to talk about her experiences that lead her to write her newest song "Balance", and what she learned about taking care of your own mental health. "Balance".. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 04:31 Published on May 20, 2020