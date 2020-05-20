Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Music Turns 5 as It Continues to Compete With Spotify
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:21s - Published
Apple Music Turns 5 as It Continues to Compete With Spotify

Apple Music Turns 5 as It Continues to Compete With Spotify

Today, Apple Music marked its fifth year in service.

The streaming service continues to rival Spotify in the digital music space as both platforms compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

What’s new in the Apple Music app for iOS 14: Listen Now tab, endless autoplay, iPad redesign

iOS 14 brings major new features like the home screen updates, widgets, new privacy controls, and...
9to5Mac - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Spotify Expands Podcast Realm With New Deals [Video]

Spotify Expands Podcast Realm With New Deals

Spotify announces an expansion of its podcast content with new deals featuring DC Comics and Warner Bros, as well as Kim Kardashian.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published
Music industry lends its voice to Blackout Tuesday protest [Video]

Music industry lends its voice to Blackout Tuesday protest

Major broadcasters, celebrities and music streaming companies including Apple Music and Spotify turned off or made changes to their services on Tuesday to mark their solidarity with protests against..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
One Musician's Message for Those Struggling with Mental Health [Video]

One Musician's Message for Those Struggling with Mental Health

Singer and Songwriter Jackie Brown joins us to talk about her experiences that lead her to write her newest song "Balance", and what she learned about taking care of your own mental health. "Balance"..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:31Published