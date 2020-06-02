Global  

The Weeknd calls on music bosses to donate to Black Lives Matter causes

The Weeknd calls on music bosses to donate to Black Lives Matter causes

The Weeknd calls on music bosses to donate to Black Lives Matter causes

The Weeknd has called on his corporate "partners" in the music industry to join him in making significant donations to support Black Lives Matter causes.

Rapper The Weeknd makes major donations to Black Lives Matter causes

Rapper The Weeknd has donated 500,000 dollars (about £400,000) to Black Lives Matter causes and...
