New Black Lives Matter mural covers street in Patterson Park
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:10s - Published
New Black Lives Matter mural covers street in Patterson Park

New Black Lives Matter mural covers street in Patterson Park

Sunday night, a group of neighbors painted "Black Lives Matter" along S.

Linwood Ave.

In Patterson Park.

The mural, viewed from above, has large block letters and is painted in red and yellow.

NOW COVERS LINWOOD AVE.

WMA━NEWS MALLORY SOFASTAII TELLSUS ABOUT THE MURAL THATSURFACED OVERNIGHT AND WHATTHE COMMUNITY IS SAYING ABOUIT.MALLORY :01 FROM THE STREETVIEW MANY PEOPLE ARENWHAT THEYFROM ABOVE IT SENDS A CLEARMESSAGE:07 IN BIG BLOCKLETTERS AND BRIGHT RED PAINT.BLACK LIVE MATTERS IINSCRIBED INTO LINWOOD AVE.Henry Guerrero :18 well, Ijust got here right now and Ilove it.

It looks beautiful,very professional“Henr”Chanoch Weissmann :19 thatincredible.

Honestly, if youhadnwoulditOVERNIGHT..

USING STREELAMPS..

CELL PHONEFLASHLIGHTS, AND CAR HEADLIGHTS ..WAROUND 30 PAINTED THE RALLYINGCRY AGAINST RACISM AND POLICEBRUTALITY Delegate RobbynLewis (D) Baltimore City: 4:42I saw a post that said themural had gone up and Iimmediately came running outof my house to see it with myown eyes.

Itincredible.

It makes me feelloved.:1* DELEGATE ROBBYNLEWIS WATCHED AS PEOPLE CAMEBY TO TAKE PICTURES..

SLDOWN AS THEY DROVE OVER THEMESSAGE..

AND SAID SHE WTOUCHED BY THE COMMUNITYRESPONSE BUT WASHW: I was always raised thatin order for evil to rise, agood man needs to do nothing.So I mean at least try to findsomething to do within yourcommunity.

Organize an evenjoin an event, donate whereyou can, I thinkvery important thing we haveto come together on THISSTRETCH OF ROAD IS PART OF THESLOW STREET PILOT PROGRAM ANDIS BLOCKED OFF FOR LOCALTRAFFIC ONLY..

GIVING PEOPLEMORE SPACE TO BE OUTSIDE..

AMORE ROOM FOR EXPRESSION RL:3:53 by painting the muralhere, itdemonstration that the streetbelongs to people, itfurther affirmation that BlacLives Matter and that thewellbeing and access toopportunity and to freedom andliberty of everyone who liveshere matters to us:1*MALLORY: :02 WE REACHED OUT TOTHE ORGANIZERS OF THE MURALBUT THEY TOLD US THEY WANT TOREMAIN ANONYMOUS.

REPORTING IBALTIMORE, MS, WMAR



