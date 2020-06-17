|
|
|
|
Long Island Street Renamed 'Black Lives Matter Way'
|
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:36s - Published
There's a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Long Island.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A stretch of Main Street is now called Black Lives Matter Way to acknowledge the activism taking...
Newsday - Published
|
A new Black Lives Matter street art installation will be created this week on First Avenue South...
bizjournals - Published
Also reported by •CBS 2
|
Families, borough leaders and Mayor Bill de Blasio commemorated Juneteeth by painting "Black Lives...
CBS 2 - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|