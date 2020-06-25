Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park, first of its kind in Illinois

Young artists and community organizers in Oak Park are unveiling a uniquely colorful Black Lives Matter street mural, the first of its kind to be painted in Illinois.“In Oak Park, we wanted to change it up a little bit and give it our own little twist," said Cullen Benson, who first proposed the idea on an Oak Park community Facebook page.

Benson said they decided to include eight colors "because Oak Park is a colorful community and a welcoming community." “To have the ability to create a major public art piece right here in our town, I think it’s pretty amazing,” Wilson White said.