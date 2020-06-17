Black Unity hosts Children's March in Eugene

The group marched from Sladden Park to Skinner's Butte.

I'm told that*today was about the kids.

And providing a space for*them to learn something new and to understand that they*can make a difference, even at a young age.

And as you can see behind me, the march has concluded and kids are just having a good time playing games, before they head back to where the march started.

People of*all ages gathered at sladden park, where they then marched to skinner's butte for a time of education and awareness.

Shouts of "2,4,6,8..stop the violence stop the hate" and "black lives matter were shouted.

Kids as young as 2 years old were here today, and many i spoke to tell me they just want*all generations to be informed...and that change can begin even at a young age.

It's just an opportunity for the kids to march in a safe environment.

I was at the protests last night.

Not a place for kids obviously.

I think the kids need a chance to do this and it's safe for them."

Others shared that they brought their kids out here today to show them examples of what standing up for what is right really means and to listen to the speakers and leaders that just want to help the kids learn something new for over a month, protesters in eugene have held marches, demonstrations and other events-- aiming to make their voices heard about the realities that people of color face in america.

