Protesters demand their voices be heard about police reform

New at 11... for the 20th night... protesters marched through eugene... demanding police reform.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy walked with the protesters this evening and shows us the frustration they have with the eugene city council while also highlighting the death of a young black man in colorado.

Connor: "frustration filled the air wednesday evening as 150 people met here in the whiteaker district, demanding their voices be heard by the eugene city council after a public hearing monday night where they felt ignored."

"who's streets?

Our streets."

Marching through the whiteaker district... protesters still demanding police reform.

Protesters made their way to highway 99 where they voiced their frustration about monday nigth's city council meeting where the budget was passed in minutes after hours of public comment.

"we have people that are falling asleep during city council meetings on that matter pertaining to black lives."

Protesters also learned about 23- year old elijah mcclain... a black man in aurora colorado who died after being arrested by police.

According to abc news, mcclain was walking home in august of 2019 when he was stopped by police.

Police claim he was resisting arrest... put him in a hold that cut blood flow to his brain.... and paramedics used an animal tranquilizer on him.

He later died at a hospital.

One of the leaders for black unity... the group who organzied wednesday's protest... says this story was swept under the rug and the community needs to know.

Clea: "it makes me scared, it makes me emotional just a flood of emotions becuse you know you here these stories, george flyod, ahmad aubry, breonna taylor and they're so gruesome and so awful.

How many stories have we not heard about?"

Ibriham says at black unity's future protests will continue to tell the stories of those who have allegedly died at the hands of police that have not gotten attention.

Connor: "wednesday night's protest was completely peaceful.

Black unity says they will have another protest this friday as well as a children's protest this sunday.

Reporting in eugene connor mccarthy kezi