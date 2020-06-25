Global  

Racist video follow up
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
That has made international news.

Video of a white man -- shouting racist remarks from a moving car -- at a black woman....on genesee street in utica.

And newschannel two has learned that wasn't the only incident on this car ride.

News channel 2's caitlin irla has more on what happened this weekend.

14 "put me on facebook.

Black lives don't matter" the first incident happened on saturday afternoon on genesee street in utica.

:31 "what's your name?

My name is barry wardell.

A man, who identifies himself as barry wardell is shouting racial slurs and derogatory comments at a black woman, jakelia (jah- keil-uh) phillips, who caught it all on camera.

But this wasn't the only incident.... new hartford police say the car continued on - into new hartford...where wardell allegedly yelled racist remarks out the window to a black male walking on the sidewalk on oxford road and made a threat of physical harm.

(that( victim is not yet pursuing charges.

New hartford police followed up the next day, on sunday - the victim maintains he is not ready to press charges.

New hartford police also say wardell called police saturday night about threats made against (him(.

No charges have come of that.

"i cook.

I'm a chef" he worked at hamilton college for the school's food services provider, bon appetit management company.

The company confirmed that wardell is no longer employed there.

Thousands of people have taken to facebook... expressing their sympathy for phillips and commending her on how she handled the situation.

.

None standup - "anyone who watches the video can clearly tell the cars were driving here along genesee street in the city of utica.

Utica's mayor rob palmeiri is weighing in on the situation.

He says that this individual does not represent the city or what the city believes in."

Mayor palmieri says in a statement... "the statements and slurs made by this bigoted racist were horrifying and repulsive.

This type of conduct is completely unacceptable and has no place in our public discourse."

He goes on to say... "the class she demonstrated in the face of such unspeakable hatred is inspiring and should be commended" the utica police department is working with the district attorney to take a closer look at the video to see if any charges are possible.

In utica, caitlin irla, news channel 2.

> two women were stabbed.

--and



