Jenna Marbles Is Leaving Youtube After Blackface Backlash

YouTube sensation Jenna Mourey, aka Jenna Marbles, is leaving the platform.

According to CNN, Mourey made the announcement on Thursday.

The popular youtube star said she is leaving amid controversy over racially offensive videos.

She said in a video; "I feel like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic".

During the video, she also apologized for racist and sexist content featured in her videos in 2011 and 2012.

Mourey has more than 20 million subscribers.