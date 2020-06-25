Global  

Netflix to Shift 2% of Cash Holdings to Banks Supporting Black Communities | THR News
Duration: 01:35s
Netflix is looking to tackle systemic racism by shifting some of its cash holdings to financial institutions that support Black communities in the U.S.

