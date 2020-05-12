Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Rand Paul Slams 'Experts' During Fauci Hearing
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Watch: Rand Paul Slams 'Experts' During Fauci Hearing
Dr. Fauci appeared for a hearing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Exchange Between Rand Paul And Dr. Fauci At Coronavirus Hearing [Video]

Watch Exchange Between Rand Paul And Dr. Fauci At Coronavirus Hearing

The Senate held a hearing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 07:23Published