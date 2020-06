Related videos from verified sources Shay Mitchell blocks out critics of her relationship



Shay Mitchell has insisted she doesn't "pay attention" to those who criticise her relationship with Matte Babel. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:55 Published 21 hours ago Parenting pro: Shay Mitchell is teaching her daughter to 'love without judgement'



Shay Mitchell is teaching her daughter she "deserves to love and be loved without judgement", as she says she's reading her tot a children's book about activism as a bedtime story. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Shay Mitchell relies on PLL co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting tips



Shay Mitchell relies on PLL co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting tips Shay has Troian "on speed dial" for parenting tips. The actress welcomed her first child, Atlas, with her partner Matte Babel in.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago