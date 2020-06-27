|
|
|
|
Detroit Golf Club Profile: Classic Course Faces Modern PGA Tour
|
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Detroit Golf Club Profile: Classic Course Faces Modern PGA Tour
Detroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Beginning at next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic, all those considered "inside the bubble" by the PGA...
ESPN - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|