Occurred on June 10, 2020 / East Brunswick, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "Squirrels were rushing to get the nut that fell down and it turned into the playful fight."



Related videos from verified sources Video shows family feeding a rare albino squirrel by hand in a park



This adorable video shows a family feeding a rare ALBINO squirrel by hand in a park.Muntaqa Dar, 27, came across the unusual pigmented mammal while on a walk with his wife Amreen, 24, and son Abdullah,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:08 Published 3 weeks ago Determined Squirrel Walks Tight Rope for Peanut



Occurred on June 1, 2020 / Quispamsis, New Brunswick, Canada Info from Licensor: "Several squirrels have been coming to my deck to be fed peanuts. Rocky, one particularly ambitious squirrel showed an.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago