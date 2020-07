Gov. DeSantis addresses rise in coronavirus cases during visit to Juno Beach

Ron DeSantis signed two bills into law and addressed the surge of coronavirus cases in Florida.

THE GOVERNOR WAS HEREAND TALKED ABOUT THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS, THEFIRST LADY, ANDREPRESENTATIVES FROM THEEVERGLADES FOUNDATION AND THEDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTALPROTECTION IN ATTENDANCE TOSIGN TWO BILLS.

BUT THEGOVERNOR ALSO TALKED ABOUT THEINCREASE IN COVID-19 CASESAMONG YOUNG ADULTS.

WE ASKEDHIM ABOUT CONTACT TRACING TOHELP MINIMIZE THE SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS."THERE'S A LOT BEING DONE.

WE ASKEDHIM ABOUT CONTACT TRACING TOHELP MINIMIZE THE SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS."THERE'S A LOT BEING DONE.

IJUST APPROVED 130 MILLIONDOLLAR FUNDING TO HELP GET MORESUPPORT." "NOW WE ARE IN ASITUATION WHERE IS SOMEBODYTELLS POSITIVE THEY WILL CALLTHEIR FRIENDS AND THEN THOSEFOLKS ARE GOING OUT ANDGETTING TESTED."AND THE GOVERNOR SAYS TO AVOIDCROWDS OR LARGE GATHERINGSESPECIALLY WITH THE FOURTH OFJULY WEEKEND JUST DAYS AWAY...