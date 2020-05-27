Chicago One Of Finalist For Two NHL Hub Cities
Chicago is one of the four cities being considered as one of the two home locations for the NHL playoffs.
One Person In Custody After Chicago Police SUV Shot On Southeast SideOne person is in custody after a shooting incident involving a Chicago police SUV. The vehicle ended up with two bullet holes in the windshield after gunfire near 113th and Avenue L on the city's..
Chicago Dogs Among 6 American Association Baseball Teams Set To Start Season In 3 Pod CitiesThe Chicago Dogs will be playing out of Milwaukee, one of the league’s three pod cities, with a limited number of fans in attendance. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked to Dogs owner Shawn Hunter about what..
NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team PlayoffNHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
pro hockey suspended the
2019-20 season on March 12. According to..