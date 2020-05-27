Chicago One Of Finalist For Two NHL Hub Cities

Chicago is one of the four cities being considered as one of the two home locations for the NHL playoffs.



Related videos from verified sources One Person In Custody After Chicago Police SUV Shot On Southeast Side



One person is in custody after a shooting incident involving a Chicago police SUV. The vehicle ended up with two bullet holes in the windshield after gunfire near 113th and Avenue L on the city's.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:26 Published 5 days ago Chicago Dogs Among 6 American Association Baseball Teams Set To Start Season In 3 Pod Cities



The Chicago Dogs will be playing out of Milwaukee, one of the league’s three pod cities, with a limited number of fans in attendance. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked to Dogs owner Shawn Hunter about what.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff



NHL to Wrap up Season With 24-Team Playoff The news was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pro hockey suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12. According to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published on May 27, 2020