Transitional Housing Facility Opens

The goal is to help unsheltered people work on any issues that may have led them into homelessness and help them find permanent housing.

We begin tonight with continuing coverage of efforts to help the homeless.

Olmsted county is opening two new transitional housing facilities for the homeless.

It will provide homes for 27 people who were unsheltered or staying at the rochester community warming center at the mayo civic center.

105 north broadway

which was previously primetime living

*- an assisted living facility.

Tomorrow

15 people will be moving into this three story building

and the overnight program at the civic center is ending.

Olmsted county has spent the last month preparing the facility.

In addition to the 15 residential rooms

there's also three more rooms that will be used to quarantine people who have tested positive for covid

or are awaiting testing results

and have no where to safely isolate themselves.

All bedrooms have their own bathrooms

and people who are quarantining will be brought their meals.

The mayo civic center was the county's emergency response to the pandemic and homelessness

and this new facility is the next phase for a more long term response.

Xxx now really the most important thing for people who are homeless is to find home.

As these units we're talking about today are all vacant in the community, we found an opportunity to really take something that was underutilized and make it a community asset the county has a 10 year lease on the building.

The goal for the 15 people moving in tomorrow

is to help them work on any issues that may have led them into to homelessness

"* and help them find permanent housing.

Another building with 12 units is opening

and the warming center on 4th street is reopening for overflow capacity.

Catholic charities

which has been managing the overnight program at the civic center

will be staffing the transitional housing facilities.

The day program at the civic center will continue for the time