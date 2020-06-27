Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Leads Chase That Ends With Car Going Off Cliff Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:17s - Published 6 minutes ago Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Leads Chase That Ends With Car Going Off Cliff Ken Bastida reports on wild chase that began with gunfire in Davenport restaurant and ended with car going off cliff (6-30-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend