Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Leads Chase That Ends With Car Going Off Cliff
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Leads Chase That Ends With Car Going Off Cliff

Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Leads Chase That Ends With Car Going Off Cliff

Ken Bastida reports on wild chase that began with gunfire in Davenport restaurant and ended with car going off cliff (6-30-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

ClarkReidSF

Clark Reid RT @KPIXtv: #SantaCruzCounty #carjacking suspect fires gun in #Davenport restaurant, leads authorities on wild chase https://t.co/SwWACL9y5… 2 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Santa #Cruz County Carjacking #Suspect #Fires #Gun In Restaurant, Leads Authorities On Wi - Jun 30 @ 11:05 PM ET https://t.co/x4hRLHfrfU 2 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 #SantaCruzCounty #carjacking suspect fires gun in #Davenport restaurant, leads authorities on wild chase… https://t.co/KDynMTgzBZ 7 minutes ago

alexchiripa13

Alex RT @KION546: CARJACKING SUSPECT CRASH: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a carjacking suspect drove off the road and into the wat… 1 hour ago

KION546

KION News 5 46 CARJACKING SUSPECT CRASH: The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says a carjacking suspect drove off the road and i… https://t.co/Z8UtEPW6vc 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Cruz Co. chase ends with car over the cliffs [Video]

Santa Cruz Co. chase ends with car over the cliffs

The driver climbed out of the vehicle and was taken into custody

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 00:37Published
Santa Clara County Health Officials Release COVID-19 Guidance For Reopening Schools [Video]

Santa Clara County Health Officials Release COVID-19 Guidance For Reopening Schools

Maria Medina reports on plan released by Santa Clara County health officials to guide schools for reopening (6-30-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published
Santa Clara County to Enter Next Phase of Reopening as San Francisco Hits the Brakes [Video]

Santa Clara County to Enter Next Phase of Reopening as San Francisco Hits the Brakes

Santa Clara County residents learned Friday that the community was poised to enter the next reopening phase by the end of next week. Maria Medina reports. (6-26-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published