Santa Cruz County Carjacking Suspect Leads Chase That Ends With Car Going Off Cliff
Ken Bastida reports on wild chase that began with gunfire in Davenport restaurant and ended with car going off cliff (6-30-2020)
Santa Cruz Co. chase ends with car over the cliffsThe driver climbed out of the vehicle and was taken into custody
