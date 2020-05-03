UK urged to prevent rise in crime fuelled by economic crisis
The COVID-19 lockdown in the UK led to a large drop in crime but there are fears the economic fallout could reverse that.
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi breaches 1000 mark, atleast 40 people succumb to disease|OneindiaUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle..
FM Nirmala Sitharaman shares details of Rs.20 lakh crore Economic package announced by PM ModiUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle..
A shocking and disturbing video of Cops torturing man in UP's Etawah surfaces | Oneindia NewsHolding Tablighi Jamaat members responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is..