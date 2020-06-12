Robert Milligan: London statue of 18th-century slaver removed

The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum are to reopen in August.South Kensington’s museum district – usually a tourist and school holiday hotspot in London – has been closed in lockdown.The three institutions held a joint, virtual event to announce plans to open their doors again.The Natural History Museum will reopen on August 5, the V&A on August 6, and the Science Museum on August 19.
Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing a mask himself. If comes as the Government has been urged to provide ‘clarity’ on the issue as comments from ministers showed a difference in opinion. Boris Johnson visits the London Ambulance Service in London. He was shown around by Garrett Emerson, CEO of London Ambulance Service. He met paramedics Cindy Fu and Megan Gist, and brothers Jack and Tom Binder. Tom is a firefighter but joined the ambulance team during the pandemic.
