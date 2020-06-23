Global  

Patanjali claims 45 COVID-19 patients recovered in week after taking its medicine
Patanjali claimed that COVID-19 patient group that received its medicines showed 69% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment.

While addressing a press conference in Haridwar on July 01, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev spoke on details of Patanjali's ayurvedic COVID-19 medicine Coronil.

He said, "COVID-19 patients group that received our medicines, showed 69% recovery in 3 days and 100% recovery in 7 days of treatment, that is, all 45 patients became COVID-19 negative." "All clinical trial documents have been shared with AYUSH Ministry," Baba Ramdev added.

