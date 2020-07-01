Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riots erupt in Stuttgart after police drug checks
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Riots erupt in Stuttgart after police drug checks

Riots erupt in Stuttgart after police drug checks

Police in the German city of Stuttgart have said 20 people were arrested and four police officers injured after a drugs check in the city centre sparked attacks on officers and police vehicles and widespread vandalism of stores.

The disturbance started as an apparent reaction to the police's search for drugs, as groups of people partied in a central park late on Saturday night.

According to German TV reports, people then attacked store fronts in a nearby shopping street, tearing up paving stones and smashing store windows.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Riots erupt in Stuttgart after police drug checks – video [Video]

Riots erupt in Stuttgart after police drug checks – video

Police in the German city of Stuttgart have said 20 people were arrested and four police officers injured after a drugs check in the city centre sparked attacks on officers and police vehicles and..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:22Published