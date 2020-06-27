Vocal parrot insists on having chicken for dinner

Einstein and his owner are spending time on the porch Einstein waves and his owner asks him if he's ready for dinner.

Einstein requests broccoli and chicken.

She tells him that steak and mushrooms are planned.

He insists on chicken when she tells him that he is having chop.

Chop is his regular diet that contains various chopped up veggies, cooked grains and beans, fresh sprouts, and healthy seeds like flax, hemp, pumpkin, etc.

Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain!

He knows the names of several animals and likes to make their sounds.

In addition to his silly vocalizations, he likes to have conversations with his owners, talking, doing animal sound imitations and acting silly.

He also enjoys singing and dancing in some of his video compilations.

Einstein parrot is also famous for some of his silly quotes and sayings.

As stated on his website, Einstein's mission statement: "To entertain and bring joy, to foster the human-parrot bond, and to convey that parrots are deserving of immeasurable amounts of patience, nurturing, and companionship."

Living with a parrot is a big commitment.

Parrots live a very long time.

A parrot such as Einstein can live to be 50 or 60 years old.

Many larger parrots like Macaws can live to be 100 years old.

They all require a lot of care, proper nutrition, training, time, and patience.

Parrots need a lot of attention and lots of toys and activities to keep from being bored.

Parrots are also expensive, a large cage is an investment, and plenty of play perches to spend out of cage time.

Specialized veterinarian care is also required.

Most of all they require your companionship and a forever home.

Many people decide after the first few years of parrot ownership that the responsibility is too great and the parrots become neglected and sometimes abandoned.

When that happens they are sent to parrot rescue facilities to be adopted by a new family or some spend their lives in sanctuaries.

It is often said, “Having a parrot is much like raising a raising a 2 to 3-year-old child for the rest of your life!”